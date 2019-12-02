|
|
Steven Darryle Parnell
Holliday -
Steven Darryle Parnell, 59, life-long resident of Holliday, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at Lunn's. A celebration of Steve's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4th, at First Baptist Church in Holliday with Brother Darryl Sewell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Steve was born on October 26, 1960, to Mickey and Terry Parnell of Holliday. He graduated from Holliday High School, Class of 1979, where he was involved in football and basketball. He was named "Mr. Holliday High School" his senior year. He then continued his studies at Midwestern State University. Steve spent his entire career working in the oil and gas industry alongside his father Terry, then later in life his son Tyler. Steve was passionate about his work and was even more passionate about the safety and well-being of those he worked along-side. On May 12, 1984 Steve married his lovely bride, Connie Peterson. Tyler Aaron Parnell was born to them January 1989.
Steve continued to contribute to Holliday ISD during his adult life. He served on the school board for sixteen years, thirteen of those years as President. He also enjoyed volunteering with other school organizations. He loved riding motorcycles with his wife Connie and son Tyler. He also enjoyed hunting with his father Terry, son Tyler and friend Bud. A favorite passion was his loving on and teasing his grandsons, Bentley and Blane. Steve will be remembered for his outgoing personality and love of his family and friends.
Survivors, who Steve loved with his whole heart, include his loving wife of 35 years, Connie; son Tyler Aaron Parnell and wife Natalie Hope; grandsons, Blane Todd and Bentley Keegan; parents, Mickey and Terry Parnell, all of Holliday; sisters, Penny Parnell Glasscock and husband Joe; and Amanda Parnell Overstreet and husband Chris; brother-in-law, Rickey Peterson and wife, Shawna; nieces and nephews, Scharles-Ann Diaz, Walker Peterson and wife, Mellissa; Jacob Overstreet and wife, Lauren; Katherine Overstreet and Laine Apple.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janie and Clarence Peterson of Electra, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Holliday, Texas, 403 S College Ave, Holliday, TX 76366.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019