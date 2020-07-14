Steven Edward Tisdale
Shady Shores - Steven Edward Tisdale, age 51, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Carrollton, Texas.
A vigil service and rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Immediately following, mass will be celebrated with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Scotland under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Steve was born February 9, 1969 in Tampa, Florida to the late Dennis Richard Tisdale and Elizabeth Ann Jones Tisdale.
Steve graduated from Titusville High School. He attended the Naval Academy and then graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Aviation.
He and Molly Ann Wolf were married September 15, 2001 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst.
He was a pilot throughout his life. Steve's profession allowed him to see the world, meeting a multitude of famous people, but his greatest experiences came from being at home with his family and friends. He was always ready to serve and care for his loved ones, his community and his country. His gentle nature and soft-spoken personality were unmistakable. Steve was compassionate, accepting and understanding. His strength was admirable and endless. He was a fierce protector. Steve was a faithful servant to God. He had served on the ACTS Retreat in Denton. He loved deeply and was deeply loved.
Steve will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife, Molly of Shady Shores; one son, Jack Tisdale of Shady Shores; two aunts, Connie Thilges of Denham Springs, Louisiana and Dawn Tisdale of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and numerous other family members.
He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Craig Penrith; one brother and two sisters.
Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Jackson, Lanny Jackson, Doug Reiser, Brock Schenk, Gus Schenk, Jake Schenk and Kurt Wolf.
The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to any Children's charity of your choice
.
God speed as you take your final flight on eagle's wings.