Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Sherman - Steven Michael "Mike" Horton, 71, of Sherman, Texas, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Tom Medley, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Mike was born on June 11, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late William Curtis Horton and Marie Wade Horton. On February 15, 1992, he married Susan Bednar. Mike worked as a meat cutter for 51 years and was last employed with Brookshires in Pottsboro. He enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing and hunting, and was an avid "Aggies" fan. Mike was always easy going, a hard worker and enjoyed his job. He was dearly loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Horton; his daughter, Beverly Horgen and husband Chris; his son, Ricky Horton and wife Monica; his step-children, Jeanne Lynn Folkers and husband Daniel Lawler, and Geoffrey Michael Folkers and wife Christine; his sister, Rose Marie Germano and husband Landy; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 11, 2019
