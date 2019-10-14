|
|
Steven Oliver Green
Wichita Falls - On October 12, 2019, Steven Oliver Green transitioned from this world into the heavenly realm. He was surrounded by friends and family as he breathed his last breath. Heaven gained an angel and he will be truly missed.
Steven was born on February 12, 1954 to the late J.O. Green and Cleta May Allen in Wichita Falls, Texas. He went to Midway Schools and graduated from there in 1972. He married the love of his life, Deborah Diane Calhoun on June 15, 1973. Together they had three children and ten grandchildren. Steven owned his own business called "The Telephone Man", and later retired from AT&T after 30 years.
Steven was a member of Tenth & Broad Church of Christ. He was a bee-keeper, an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping, and loved the Lord with all his heart. He was outgoing and lived life to the fullest until his final hours. Steven never met a stranger and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him was better for it.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents; special sister-in-law, Christy Schulte; and special mother-in-law, Yvonne Calhoun.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deborah Green; his children, Brandi and husband Don, Brooke and husband Franklin, and Steven Britt Green; ten grandchildren, Chelsea, Cailee, Colby, Brady, Maisie, Chloe, Carli, Matthew, Addisyn, and Avene Claire; his brothers, Kirby Green and wife Dolly, and Mike Green; brothers-in-law, Mike Schulte and Ritch Calhoun; as well as numerous other family members including nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Steve's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to , (stjude.org).
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Tenth & Broad Church of Christ with Larry Suttle and Ken Holsberry, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019