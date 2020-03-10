|
Steven Ray Allison
Henrietta - Steven Ray Allison, 71, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Church in Wichita Falls Texas, with Rev. Reggie Coe of Grace Church officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas, under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Steve was born on June 16, 1948 in Lexington, Kentucky to Ora Ray and Grace Dell (McKenzie) Allison. He served his country in the US Air Force and married Michelle (Semtner) on January 13, 1986 in Wichita Falls.
Steve began flying at the age of 15 when he cleaned and refueled planes at the Blue Grass Lexington Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, in exchange for flying lessons. After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971, he joined the US Air Force. He finished pilot training second in his class in 1972. Steve wanted to serve his country and see a little action, to everyone's surprise, he chose a B-52 on assignment night. He was stationed in Utapao, Thailand, and flew bombing missions in Southeast Asia. After the Vietnam War ended, he transitioned from bombers to fighters when he transferred to Tyndall AFB in Florida and trained in the T-33 Shooting Star. He eventually became an instructor and then a flight commander. He then moved to the 82nd test squadron and became a test pilot. In 1982 while at Tyndall, he was the project officer of William Tell, USAF Air to Air Weapons Meet, and his team won. During his tour at Tyndall, he flew the F-100, F-101, F-102, F-106, and F-15. He transferred to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas, to become an instructor pilot in the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT). He set a record by flying the fewest sorties in Pilot Instructor Training and was the flight commander for P flight. He later transferred to Randolph AFB in San Antonio and ran the AETC test school. He was dual-qualified in the T-37 and the T-38. In 1993, he retired while stationed at Randolph AFB. His retirement from military pilot instructing was short-lived as he moved his family to Laughlin AFB in Del Rio, Texas, in 1994 to become a simulator instructor in the T-38 simulators. In 2005, he transferred to Sheppard AFB to bed down the T-38C simulator program. At the time of his death, he was the T-38C Branch Chief, Academic and Simulator Division. During his blessed lifetime, he had fifty-six years of flying and instructing.
Steve was a member of the Wichita County Corvette Association and next to flying, he loved Corvettes! He loved the excitement of buying a Corvette and the exhilaration he experienced when cruising in his new purchase, whether it be a timeless classic or the latest model. Steve was a true Corvette enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle; son, Christopher Allison; sister, Barbara Quisenberry; sister-in-law, Debbie Semtner; brother-in-law, Richard Semtner and wife, Joy; and brother-in-law Michael Semtner and wife, Connie.
Visitation time will be on Saturday at 10:00 am, prior to the 11:00 am service, at Grace Church in Wichita Falls.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Grace Church in Wichita Falls at 5214 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020