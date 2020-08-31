Stuart Shelton



Bowie - Stuart Crow Shelton, 83 of Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26,2020.



A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 5, at 2:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie, TX.



Stuart was born September 2, 1936 in Austin, TX to William Earl and Mary Catherine (Crow) Shelton. As a young man he served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated with a BSME from the University of Wichita in 1961, and worked as an engineer. In 1971 Stuart earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern Methodist University. Stuart had a life long career as an attorney in the Dallas- Fort Worth, Wichita Falls and Bowie areas, and served as a judge in Dallas. On May 29, 1989 Stuart married Linda Robertson in Bowie, TX.



Stuart was a Ham radio operator and an amateur photographer. He enjoyed flying, horticulture and was an avid gun collector; however, Stuart's favorite thing to do was run, and he participated in many 10K events. He loved chili cook offs, and won several trophies. Stuart attended First Baptist Church in Bowie for several years. Stuart will be remembered with love an appreciation for being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Greer James Shelton and Thomas Johnson Shelton.



Stuart is survived by his wife Linda Shelton of Bowie; sons Stuart Shelton Jr. of Irving, TX and Steve Shelton of Fort Worth, TX; daughter June Page of Arlington, TX; stepsons Will Robertson and Mark Robertson, both of Bowie, TX; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Willie Catherine of Austin, TX; and niece Sandra Shelton- Flynn of Corpus Christi, TX.



Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.









