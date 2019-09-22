|
Sue Ann Alexander
Wichita Falls - Sue Ann Alexander, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd at Lunn's chapel with Rev. Dennis Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Mary Josephine (Miller) and Robert Preston Bryan, Sue was born on April 7, 1939, in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Denison High School on May 27, 1957. Sue was a long-time member of Lamar Baptist Church and most recently First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. She did secretarial work most of her life, first at the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as many other churches, finally retiring from B.W. Sinclair.
Sue touched many lives through her service for the Lord, teaching Sunday school for over fifty years. She truly had a servant's heart and was an amazing cook who generously made her famous chicken enchiladas for those who were sick or grieving. While working at B.W. Sinclair, Sue always baked homemade birthday cakes for her co-workers-their favorite cake on their special day. She loved to travel and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Alexander; her sister, Kay Phillips; her brother, Paul Bryan; and her daughter-in-law, Mitsi Alexander.
She is survived by her children, Michael Alexander and wife, Margie of Tennessee; Bryan Alexander and wife, Lisa of Wichita Falls; and Deeann Lambert and husband, Jeff of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Heather and Chris Smith; Clinten Alexander, Matthew and Jennifer Alexander; Emily and Cody Wadjun; Amy Russell, Annie and Jimmy Rios; Johnny Russell, Christopher and Chaundra McWhorter; Andy and Jentry McWhorter; and Julie McWhorter; great-grandchildren, Cayden Wadjun, C.J. Preston, Alexander McWhorter, Parker McWhorter and Dusty Ann Cason. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol Bryan Whitley; and David Bryan and wife, Carol.
