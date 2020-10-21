Sue Ann McMurray
Wichita Falls - Sue Ann McMurray, 74, of Wichita Falls, passed away on October 19. 2020 in Wichita Falls.
She was born on September 21, 1946 in Wichita Falls to Neal and Bennie Vinson Harper.
A visitation will be held from 1 - 3 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
"Don't remember me with sadness, don't remember me with tears, remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years. Now I am content that my life was worthwhile, knowing that I passed along the way making someone smile. When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. So please don't be unhappy just because I am out of sight, remember that I'm with you each morning, noon and night."
