Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Paschall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall Obituary
Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall

Iowa Park - Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall, of Iowa Park, passed away in Hospice care on December 24, 2019 at the age of 80.

Sue was born in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, where she also met and married the love of her life, Jerry Paschall. They were married 62 years at the time of her death.

She was a graduate of Midwestern State University and was a teacher and counselor in the City View school system prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jerri Joplin and husband Ben Joplin of Iowa Park, granddaughter Jessica Joplin of Iowa Park, grandson Steven Joplin and wife Sabrina Joplin and great-grandchildren Kayla, Lucas, and Hannah Joplin, all of Austin.

The family will have a private service.

The staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls provided excellent care in her final days. Her memory would be honored by donations to Hospice.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -