Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall
Iowa Park - Sue Ann (Yon) Paschall, of Iowa Park, passed away in Hospice care on December 24, 2019 at the age of 80.
Sue was born in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, where she also met and married the love of her life, Jerry Paschall. They were married 62 years at the time of her death.
She was a graduate of Midwestern State University and was a teacher and counselor in the City View school system prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jerri Joplin and husband Ben Joplin of Iowa Park, granddaughter Jessica Joplin of Iowa Park, grandson Steven Joplin and wife Sabrina Joplin and great-grandchildren Kayla, Lucas, and Hannah Joplin, all of Austin.
The family will have a private service.
The staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls provided excellent care in her final days. Her memory would be honored by donations to Hospice.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019