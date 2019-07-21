|
Sue Hall
Wichita Falls - Born Romona Sue Munkres April 12, 1942 to Elmer and Lucille Munkres of Meno Ok. She passed from this life on July 6, 2019 in Oklahoma City Ok. As a young girl she moved with her family to Liberal Kansas where she was raised and educated. She graduated Liberal High School in 1959. She then married Gary Hall Sr. in July 1959 in Liberal Kansas. From this union seven children were born. In 1989 she begin a career in food service as dining director for assisted-living facilities that eventually led her to Lawton Ok and Wichita Falls Tx from which she retired from and then moved to Randlett Ok where she stayed until December 2018. She then moved to Enid Ok. She is survived by her daughter Terri Fisher and husband Terry Of Randlett Ok, son Gary Hall Jr. and his wife Terry of Mustang Ok, daughter Catherine Turner and her husband Andrew of Garber Ok, son Michael Hall of Watonga Ok, son Mark Hall and wife Brenda of Janesville Wi, daughter Amy Schultz and husband Steve of Midway Ga. 11 grandchildren 20 great grandchildren and six great grandchildren many nieces and nephews . She is also survived by 3 sisters, Norma Southern of Hugoton Ks, Glenna Nix of Hugoton Ks and Rosa Krause of Hooker Ok. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Lucille, of which she was laid to rest beside on July 8, 2019 in Ames Ok. Three sisters, three brothers, son Norman Dale and two grandchildren.
Brown & Cummings Funeral Home of Enid Ok, and Chaplain Gary Miller officiating services held on July 8 2019 in Ames Ok.
Published in The Times Record News on July 21, 2019