Sue Marie Beaver
Lawton, OK
Sue Marie Beaver, 95, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Sue was born on April 3, 1923 in Burkburnett, Texas to the late Nathan D. Abbott and Blanche M. Williamson Abbott. On August 6, 1943, she married the love of her life, Robert Beaver, in Randlett, Oklahoma. Sue loved to paint, enjoyed bowling with her best friend, Marilyn Zimmerman, and loved to do Sudoku puzzles. Her true passion was her Lord and Savior and her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Beaver; five brothers and three sisters; and her granddaughter, Brenna Kay Beaver.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Beaver and wife Donna of Burkburnett; her daughter, Linda Sue Thompson and husband Howard of Lawton, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, J.J. Bradley and wife Melody of China, Texas, Michelle White and husband Tony of Lawton, Oklahoma, Marisa Sue Ille and husband Jack of Alvord, and Scott Beaver of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019