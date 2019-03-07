|
|
Sue Neal
Wichita Falls, TX
Sue Neal, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park with Dr. Mark R. Bender and Dr. David Hartman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Cordie (Whitsel) and Walter Reed, Sue was born on April 10, 1925, in Lewisburg, Tennessee. After growing up in Tennessee, she moved to Wichita Falls in the 1940's to live with her aunt, Laura Daniel. Here she met her future husband, Marshall. Upon his graduation from West Point in 1949, they began the life of a military couple. Sue raised three children while also learning to cook Chinese food, arrange flowers and sew. Her love of creative work continued throughout her life, and was an active member of the ceramics group at Presbyterian Manor. After retirement, she and Marshall traveled widely, including trips to Australia, New Zealand and the Holy Land.
Along with her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Marshall E. Neal.
Sue is survived by her children Dwight Neal, Marsha Sue Pruitt and LaNita Halsey; and by four grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019