|
|
Sue Rodgers
Wichita Falls -
Sue Rodgers, 83, of Wichita Falls passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born in Waurika, Oklahoma, on July 29, 1935, to George Farmer and Opal Kennedy Farmer. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bill Rodgers, at Riverview Baptist Church, Oklahoma, on May 17, 1953. To this union were born two children, David and Michele.
There were many talents that Sue shared with all who knew and loved her, and she gave of these unselfishly throughout her lifetime. She was an interior designer, enjoyed her bowling league, and was an amazing cook, specializing in and known for her special tacos and her fudge. With a long list of activities that she enjoyed, at the top of the list were her love for God, her family and her church. She served as pianist for her church for many years, and was a member of Sunnyside Baptist where she faithfully gave of her time in many areas, including Vacation Bible School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, George Wayne Farmer.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill; son David Rodgers and wife Carla; daughter Michele Biggs and husband Ronnie; sister Phyllis Ann Jackson; brother Larry Don Farmer and wife Willita; grandchildren: Brandy Russell and husband Michael; Bradley Rodgers and wife Stephanie; Amanda Ritchie and husband Justin; Tifany Seel and husband Shawn; Candace Rodgers; and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of Sue's life is scheduled for Thursday, July 25th, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to hospice, Sunnyside Baptist Church and The Kitchen.
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019