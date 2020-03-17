|
Sue Smith, age 77, of Electra, Texas passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Iowa Park Health Care.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Park with Terry Hickman, Pastor of Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Sue was born August 2, 1942 in Electra, Texas to John Leonard Smith and Lela Mae Fitts Smith.
She graduated from Electra High School. After high school, she attended cosmetology school where she became a licensed cosmetologist. She was the owner and operator of Shear Precision for several years until her retirement. Sue was an active member of Bible Baptist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Windell Smith and wife, Connie of Wichita Falls; one nephew, Andy Smith and wife, Amber of Graham, Texas; and two great-nieces, Abbi and Maddie.
The family suggests memorials to Bible Baptist Church, 321 North Wilbarger, Electra, Texas 76360.
