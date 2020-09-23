Sue Sperry

Sue SperryWichita Falls - Sue (Lee) Sperry passed away peacefully in her home Monday, September 21, 2020.Sue was born November 24, 1925 in Iowa Park, Texas to George and Sadie (Wilcoxson) Lee.Sue had one brother Dillard W. Lee who she loved dearly. They grew up in Wichita Falls and enjoyed a close, loving relationship until his untimely death serving in World War II.Sue went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1943. She worked many different jobs for Ma Bell including operator, scheduling clerk, PBX instructor, business services supervisor, and maintenance (repair) administrator. Sue was active in CWA before she retired in 1986. After retiring, Sue organized luncheons for telephone retirees as well as the ladies' Christmas parties. She loved to plan, organize, decorate and be in charge.Sue married Robert C. (Bob) Sperry on July 21, 1946. Bob and Sue were active in the Masket Temple Shrine and the Keystone Class at First United Methodist Church. They supported the summer youth festivals (who could forget Sue's yummy chicken spaghetti and baked goods!) at First United Methodist which was Sue's church home until her death. Sue also volunteered many hours at the Episcopal School helping teachers. She also shared her delicious fudge, peanut butter cookies and other yummy baked goodies with those teachers.Bob and Sue and two daughters. Paula Sperry resided in Denver, Colorado until her death in September, 2009. Robbie Sperry Burket resides in Wichita Falls with her husband, Dennis Burket.Sue is survived by two granddaughters, Kim Childs and husband, Matthew and Amy Wolfe and husband, Casey.The true light and joy of Sue's life were her great grandchildren. She babysat, coddled and spoiled all of them. The "greats" are Gabby, Braden and Brooklyn Childs and Aubrie, Carter and Cameron Wolfe.Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Hampton Vaughan Crestview. The funeral service will be on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Hampton Vaughan Crestview with the burial immediately following. Family and friends are welcome to attend.