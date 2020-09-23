1/1
Sue Sperry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Sperry

Wichita Falls - Sue (Lee) Sperry passed away peacefully in her home Monday, September 21, 2020.

Sue was born November 24, 1925 in Iowa Park, Texas to George and Sadie (Wilcoxson) Lee.

Sue had one brother Dillard W. Lee who she loved dearly. They grew up in Wichita Falls and enjoyed a close, loving relationship until his untimely death serving in World War II.

Sue went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1943. She worked many different jobs for Ma Bell including operator, scheduling clerk, PBX instructor, business services supervisor, and maintenance (repair) administrator. Sue was active in CWA before she retired in 1986. After retiring, Sue organized luncheons for telephone retirees as well as the ladies' Christmas parties. She loved to plan, organize, decorate and be in charge.

Sue married Robert C. (Bob) Sperry on July 21, 1946. Bob and Sue were active in the Masket Temple Shrine and the Keystone Class at First United Methodist Church. They supported the summer youth festivals (who could forget Sue's yummy chicken spaghetti and baked goods!) at First United Methodist which was Sue's church home until her death. Sue also volunteered many hours at the Episcopal School helping teachers. She also shared her delicious fudge, peanut butter cookies and other yummy baked goodies with those teachers.

Bob and Sue and two daughters. Paula Sperry resided in Denver, Colorado until her death in September, 2009. Robbie Sperry Burket resides in Wichita Falls with her husband, Dennis Burket.

Sue is survived by two granddaughters, Kim Childs and husband, Matthew and Amy Wolfe and husband, Casey.

The true light and joy of Sue's life were her great grandchildren. She babysat, coddled and spoiled all of them. The "greats" are Gabby, Braden and Brooklyn Childs and Aubrie, Carter and Cameron Wolfe.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Hampton Vaughan Crestview. The funeral service will be on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Hampton Vaughan Crestview with the burial immediately following. Family and friends are welcome to attend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved