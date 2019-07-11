|
|
Susan Elkin Fish
Wichita Falls - Susan Elkin Fish passed away on July 9, 2019 at her home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Mrs. Fish was born in 1950 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She attended Western Kentucky University and the University of North Dakota where she earned a degree in Home Economics and Library Science. She was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Her favorite pastime was cooking and collecting cookbooks. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with friends and going to garage sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Elkin and Jessie (Smith) Elkin. She is survived by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Jim C. Fish and her son, Richard Fish of McKinney, Texas and two grandchildren, Logan and Lauralee Fish of McKinney, Texas; and an aunt, Joy Marcum of Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019