Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Susan Fish
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elkin Fish


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elkin Fish Obituary
Susan Elkin Fish

Wichita Falls - Susan Elkin Fish passed away on July 9, 2019 at her home in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Mrs. Fish was born in 1950 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She attended Western Kentucky University and the University of North Dakota where she earned a degree in Home Economics and Library Science. She was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Her favorite pastime was cooking and collecting cookbooks. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with friends and going to garage sales.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Elkin and Jessie (Smith) Elkin. She is survived by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Jim C. Fish and her son, Richard Fish of McKinney, Texas and two grandchildren, Logan and Lauralee Fish of McKinney, Texas; and an aunt, Joy Marcum of Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now