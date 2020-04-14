|
Susan Hawkins Forsythe
Wichita Falls - Susan Hawkins Forsythe, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away April 11, 2020 at her home.
Susan was born January 3, 1964 to her parents Sandra and Herschel Smith Sr. She grew up in Wichita Falls and attended Wichita Falls High School.
Susan spent many years as a stay at home Mom to three wonderful children. She was later employed for many years by Cryovac, Sealed Air Corporation in Iowa Park. Susan was a great cook and also a motorcycle enthusiast (Harley all the way!).
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Forsythe, father, Herschel Smith Sr., and brother, Herschel Smith Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Smith, children, Amanda Hawkins Garza & husband Junior of Ponder, Shanda Hawkins, Brandon Hawkins and wife Whitney of Wichita Falls, her sister, Julie Smith and husband, Chhongly of Dallas, brother John Smith Sr. and wife LaDonna, brother Stanley Smith and wife Terry all of Wichita Falls as well as 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Private interment will be held Saturday, April 18 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020