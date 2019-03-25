|
Susan Ileta Jardine
Dallas, TX
A graveside service for Susan Ileta Jardine, 97, of Dallas, Texas will be 3:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 in New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg, Texas. Susan passed away Tuesday, March 19 in Dallas.
She was born December 25, 1921 in a little log cabin still standing to this day in New Harp to Dave and Lonie (Sands) Freeman. She graduated from high school in Wichita Falls, Texas. It was there she met and married Robert Bruce Jardine in a military service at Sheppard Air Force Base in 1951.
She was musical by nature and loved to play the organ, and she sang beautifully. She crocheted baby blankets and donated them to maternity wards at area hospitals. She also loved to play bridge.
Susan was an elegant woman, always very much the lady, and enjoyed having beautiful flowers and plants in her home. She felt those little decorative touches helped to make a house a home.
Susan is survived by daughters Judith Gayle Hecker and husband Mike, Linda Martin and husband Jim, and Nancy Howell and husband James; grandchildren Courtney Treadaway and wife Rachel, Marshall Treadaway and wife Allison, Lauren Midgley and husband Caleb, Ryan Martin, and Heather Schmidt and husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren Hannah Midgley, Myles Midgley, Eilee Midgley, Parker Treadaway, Callie Treadaway, Tucker Treadaway, Maddie Treadaway, Caleb Treadaway, Aiden Schmidt, and August Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 25, 2019