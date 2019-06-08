Services
Susan Anderson
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
East Sanctuary First Baptist Church
Wichita Falls, TX
Susan Jean Anderson


Susan Jean Anderson Obituary
Susan Jean Anderson

Wichita Falls - Susan Jean Anderson, 66, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at East Sanctuary First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor Rod Payne, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Susan was born June 11, 1952 in Wichita Falls to the late Morris and Mary Buffington. She married Joe Bob Anderson in 1970 and the couple spent the next 46 years together until his passing in 2016. Susan was member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, where she was also employed for over 25 years. Susan was a loving mother, grandmother and beautiful person. She enjoyed reading, her arts and crafts and being "MEME" to the grandchildren.

Along her husband and parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Buffington.

She is survived by her children, Angela Gass and husband, James, Joey Anderson and wife, Laura, and Jamie Anderson and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Cierra and Crissa Anderson, Alexandria, Reily, and Connor Anderson, and Dillon and Kellen Loftiss; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; her brothers, Ray and David Buffington; numerous other family members; and her beloved pet, Bella.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from June 8 to June 9, 2019
