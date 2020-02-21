|
Susan K. Bass
Susan K. Bass passed away on Wednesday in Albuquerque, NM due to heart complications. She is survived by her husband, Fred A. Bass of the home. She leaves behind her son John Bass and his wife Donna of Sonoma, CA, a daughter Erin R. Scharpp and grandsons Titus and Tommy Sharpe of Bedford, TX, a brother Robert Karsteter and wife Linda of Elgin, TX and a sister, Emily Mae Karsteter of Denver, CO. and many christian friends in the Wichita Falls area. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Autism Awareness .
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020