Susan Maness
Iowa Park - Sue Maness passed away on June 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 70.
"Straight out of Compton": Sue was born to Donald Jerry and Dorothy Jean (Rippee) Ferguson on May 16, 1949 in Compton, California.
She graduated from high school in Plains, Kansas and later received her Associate Degree in Business Administration.
She worked in a Kansas bra factory making bras the "size of her head", owned an in-home day care so she could "breastfeed anytime she wanted" (or should we say "stay home with her infant daughter, Lori"), and then began her career as a librarian for the Scott City Public Library. Upon relocating to Texas in 1986, Sue quickly found her home at the City of Iowa Park Library. In just two short years, she opened the historic Tom Burnett Memorial Library where she implemented book fairs and story time, managed library budgets, planned venue events and, of course, counseled everyone she met, until retiring in 2012. She loved reading, spending time with her husband, watching scary movies, meTV, and Perry Mason, traveling with family, enjoyed popcorn, licorice and happy hour.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 17 years, Linnie Hubbart, daughters Lisa Stiles, Lori (Chris) Okon, Sylvia (Josh) Jordan and Jeralin Hubbart, sister, Tracy Ferguson (Lisa Wildes), 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Jerry & Dorothy Jean Ferguson, brother Mike Ferguson, and grandparents Huey & Lola Rippee, Homer Ferguson & Billie Lewis.
A Memorial Tree Ceremony will be held at the Tom Burnett memorial library in Iowa Park Texas at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with Bobby Whisnand officiating.
Graveside Services at Elmwood Cemetery In Augusta, Kansas at 11am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with Brad Reynolds officiating.
Established memorials in Sue's honor may be made to Tom Burnett Memorial Library.
Published in The Times Record News on July 10, 2019