Susie Moore Black
Wichita Falls - Susie Moore Lipscomb Black, 99, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8th in Lunn's Chapel with Mr. Lonnie Hair officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Dannie (Moore) and Leon Lispcomb, Susie was born on June 4, 1921, in Lacey's Spring, Alabama. She graduated from Cotaco High School in Alabama. Following her graduation she married William G. Black, Sr. and began her life as a military wife, living in several places before settling in Wichita Falls in 1955. Susie worked for several years in the geriatric unit at the Wichita Falls State Hospital. However, her main purpose and joy in life was taking care of her large family. She loved cooking for them and provided a ten course meal every Sunday evening for sixteen or more family members.
Along with her parents, Susie was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Mattie Lispscomb who joined the family following the death of Susie's mother at a young age; a son, William G. (Bill) Black, Jr.; an infant daughter, Martha Kay Black; and grandsons, Charles Robert (Bobby) Black, Jr. and Jerromy Horton.
She is survived by her loving family members, sons, Charles Robert Black, Sr., Jerry W. Black, Thomas L. Black and wife, Cindy; Michael Leon Black, and Stephen Jeffrey Black; and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hair and husband, Lonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey Paul Black, Randy D. Black and wife, Laurie; Alecia Dawn Garcia, Jason E. Black and wife, Ruth; Ryan A. Black and wife, Bri; Cullen H. Black, Stephanie Lee Black, Jana Timp, Susan Renea Phillips and husband, Josh; and Bengy E. Hair and wife, Kimberly; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 and Meals on Wheels.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Wichita Falls - Susie Moore Lipscomb Black, 99, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8th in Lunn's Chapel with Mr. Lonnie Hair officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Dannie (Moore) and Leon Lispcomb, Susie was born on June 4, 1921, in Lacey's Spring, Alabama. She graduated from Cotaco High School in Alabama. Following her graduation she married William G. Black, Sr. and began her life as a military wife, living in several places before settling in Wichita Falls in 1955. Susie worked for several years in the geriatric unit at the Wichita Falls State Hospital. However, her main purpose and joy in life was taking care of her large family. She loved cooking for them and provided a ten course meal every Sunday evening for sixteen or more family members.
Along with her parents, Susie was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Mattie Lispscomb who joined the family following the death of Susie's mother at a young age; a son, William G. (Bill) Black, Jr.; an infant daughter, Martha Kay Black; and grandsons, Charles Robert (Bobby) Black, Jr. and Jerromy Horton.
She is survived by her loving family members, sons, Charles Robert Black, Sr., Jerry W. Black, Thomas L. Black and wife, Cindy; Michael Leon Black, and Stephen Jeffrey Black; and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hair and husband, Lonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey Paul Black, Randy D. Black and wife, Laurie; Alecia Dawn Garcia, Jason E. Black and wife, Ruth; Ryan A. Black and wife, Bri; Cullen H. Black, Stephanie Lee Black, Jana Timp, Susan Renea Phillips and husband, Josh; and Bengy E. Hair and wife, Kimberly; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 and Meals on Wheels.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.