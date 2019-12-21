Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Suzan Eubanks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzan Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzan Dianne Eubanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzan Dianne Eubanks Obituary
Suzan Dianne Eubanks

Archer City - Suzan Dianne Eubanks, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 19, 2019.

She was born August 6, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to William B. Eubanks and Betty Jo Green. Suzan was raised in Wichita Falls and attended Rider High School as well as Notre Dame. She resided in Archer City. Suzan loved her Lord and Savior and attended First Baptist Church in Archer City and so loved and cherished her church family.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Gipson of Archer City; daughter, Jobetsy Scruggs and husband Randall Scruggs of Wichita Falls; and six grandchildren, Adam Gipson and wife Audrey of Olney, Noah Gipson of Archer City, Ally Scruggs of Wichita Falls, and Taylor, Braden, and Hailey Gipson all of Wichita Falls.

The family wants to especially thank Vickie and Terry Lear, Barbara Murphy and the entire First Baptist Church for their never-ending love and support.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

In leu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Suzan to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -