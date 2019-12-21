|
Suzan Dianne Eubanks
Archer City - Suzan Dianne Eubanks, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 19, 2019.
She was born August 6, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to William B. Eubanks and Betty Jo Green. Suzan was raised in Wichita Falls and attended Rider High School as well as Notre Dame. She resided in Archer City. Suzan loved her Lord and Savior and attended First Baptist Church in Archer City and so loved and cherished her church family.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Gipson of Archer City; daughter, Jobetsy Scruggs and husband Randall Scruggs of Wichita Falls; and six grandchildren, Adam Gipson and wife Audrey of Olney, Noah Gipson of Archer City, Ally Scruggs of Wichita Falls, and Taylor, Braden, and Hailey Gipson all of Wichita Falls.
The family wants to especially thank Vickie and Terry Lear, Barbara Murphy and the entire First Baptist Church for their never-ending love and support.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In leu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Suzan to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019