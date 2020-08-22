1/1
Sylvan "Wayne" Rudolph II
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvan "Wayne" Rudolph II

Wichita Falls - Sylvan "Wayne" Rudolph, II; 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Beth (Pearson) and Sylvan Wayne Rudolph, Wayne was born on May 6, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Idaho State University Technical School with a certificate in Electronic Technician. Wayne then worked for Conoco Pipeline for over 30 years.

Along with his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Niel.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Thompson Rudolph; four children, Michelle Kawula and husband, Adam; Andrea Varra, Mark Rudolph and Kenneth Rudolph; and three grandsons and three granddaughters.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4605 Cypress Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved