Sylvan "Wayne" Rudolph II
Wichita Falls - Sylvan "Wayne" Rudolph, II; 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Beth (Pearson) and Sylvan Wayne Rudolph, Wayne was born on May 6, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Idaho State University Technical School with a certificate in Electronic Technician. Wayne then worked for Conoco Pipeline for over 30 years.
Along with his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Niel.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Thompson Rudolph; four children, Michelle Kawula and husband, Adam; Andrea Varra, Mark Rudolph and Kenneth Rudolph; and three grandsons and three granddaughters.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4605 Cypress Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
