Sylvia Deaver
Wichita Falls - Sylvia Wilmeth Davidson Deaver, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th in Lunn's chapel with Ray Triplett officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Era Pauline (White) and Lillard Graham Wilmeth, Sylvia was born on October 4, 1943, in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Sylvia graduated from Cleburne High School. She attended Abilene Christian University and obtained an education degree from Midwestern State University. Prior to her career in education, she was a homemaker and helped with the family farm and spraying business. Sylvia spent her 26 years in education employed by Grandfield Public Schools. She was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ. Her hobbies included spending time with family and watching grandkids play sports. Sylvia also enjoyed watching wildlife.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Charles Deaver; children, Derek Davidson and wife, Kim of Grandfield, OK; Shara Brown and husband, Monty of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Carson Brown, Lauren Davidson, Campbell Brown and Layne Davidson; sister, Ellen Triplett and husband, Ray of Cleburne; step-children, Nikki Deaver of Wichita Falls; Debbie Woosley and husband, Charles of Graham; and Barry Deaver of Wichita Falls; step-grandchildren, Alece Woosley, Ian Woosley, Barry Deaver, Jr. and Toby Deaver.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019