Sylvia Mireles Fuentes
Wichita Falls - Sylvia Mireles Fuentes, 65, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born on August 17, 1954, in Dallas, Texas to Manuel and Louisa Garcia Mireles. She married John Fuentes on August 17, 1974 in South Bend, Indiana. She was a member of the Temple of Praise Church in Wichita Falls. She loved taking care of and spoiling her grandkids. Everyone called her "Little Grandma." She brought happiness, love, and laughter, with a hint of meanness to all that met her. :) She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers: Gilbert Mireles and Manual Mireles, Jr.
Survivors include her husband: John Fuentes of Wichita Falls; children: Monica Ann Fuentes, Alex Fuentes and wife Melissa, and David Fuentes and wife Chrissie, all of Wichita Falls; sister: Cynthia Cardenas; brothers: Juan Mireles, Sam Mireles, Robert Mireles, Danny Mireles, and Roy Mireles; grandchildren: Christian Fuentes, Michael Haddock, Tierra Yarbrough, Makayla Yarbrough, Leila Fuentes, Dayzha Fuentes, Aaliyah Fuentes, and David (Boy) Fuentes, Jr.; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020