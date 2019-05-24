|
Tanya Irene Brewer
Wichita Falls - Tanya was a long time resident of Wichita Falls, TX. She was a beloved Mom, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother as well. She was a strong Christian who enjoyed studying the Bible and loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength. Tanya passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 21,2019 and went to her heavenly home. Tanya retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield after many years of employment. She enjoyed her retirement with a trip to the beach in Galveston and a trip to the mountains in Colorado.
Tanya was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Carrol Brewer and her brother Tim Brewer.
Tanya's surviving relatives include her two sisters Debbie Nelms and husband Jimmy and Cindy Kyle and husband Pete, her children Rhonda Rebber and husband Ricky, Jon Aultman and dog Gizmo, and Melissa Colmenero.
Tanya's grandchildren include Josh Kleinert, Dylan Kleinert and wife Mckayla, Rain Colmenero, Sky Colmenero, Alex Colmenero, Alexe Colmenero, and Alyssa Colmenero. Her great grandchildren include Snow Colmenero and Emma Kleinert.
Special thanks to Shawn, Cassie, and Owen Kyle for showing so much love to Aunt Tanya.
The family and friends are having a celebration of life wake for Tanya on Saturday! She was a wonderful person and her life will be celebrated with love, family, friends and laughter as she requested!!!
Published in The Times Record News on May 24, 2019