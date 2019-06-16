|
|
Taylor Spicer
Wichita Falls - It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Taylor James Spicer, 25, on June 6, 2019.
Per the family's request, a quiet service will be held for immediate family members.
He is survived by his father, Scott Spicer; his "Mom," Teri and Dana Estes; his three brothers, Zachry Spicer, Jason (Niki) Spicer, and Christopher (Joanna) French. He was an uncle to Eian, Rowin, and Kinley French. He is also survived by his uncle Mark Spicer, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and his dog Molly.
Taylor was an extraordinarily remarkable young man, and he will forever carry on in our memories.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019