Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Holliday, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Clemens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy Clemens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy Clemens Obituary
Teddy Clemens

Holliday - Teddy Eugene Clemens, 86, of Holliday passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Holliday with Pastors Clint Sissom and Cody Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Teddy will be in state at Owens and Brumley Until service time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now