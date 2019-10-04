|
|
Teddy Clemens
Holliday - Teddy Eugene Clemens, 86, of Holliday passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Holliday with Pastors Clint Sissom and Cody Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Teddy will be in state at Owens and Brumley Until service time.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 4, 2019