|
|
Teddy Roy Bowman
Wichita Falls - Teddy Roy Bowman, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Mr. Bowman will be interred at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene on Friday, May 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Teddy was born on May 21, 1933 in Roswell, New Mexico . The family moved to Denver City, Texas, and in 8th grade, their football team scrimmaged the high school squad, and won! In high school Teddy was President of the FFA, and Speech Class. He began rough necking at a well near their house, and continued until graduation. In high school he met , and eventually married Barbara Jones. After graduation, Teddy attended Texas Tech University. He was notified by the government that he was going to become a soldier, so he joined the United States Air Force, where he retired after 21 years of service during the Korean War and Vietnam. While in the military, Teddy developed an interest for western history, and took up leathercraft. He also had an interest in electronics, repairing and rebuilding televisions, and building his own equipment for amateur radio.
After retirement, Teddy owned and operated his own computer company. He was active in the Lions Club, on the board of Friberg-Cooper VFD, a member of the DAV and Vietnam Veterans, and served as a City Commissioner. Teddy had many interests, and served in many capacities, both at work, and in the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Barbara in 2000.
Teddy is survived by son, Donald Bowman and wife Sandra; daughters, Kay Roberts and Diann Bowman; grandchildren, Michael Bowman and wife Melissa, Angel Bowman, Samuel Roberts, Allison Mcelhaney and husband Larry, and Emily Bansuelo and husband Joey; great-grandchildren, Emery Attebury, Jazlyn Devore, Cameron Bowman, Michael Born, Jarod Troup, and Aileeza Bansuelo.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020