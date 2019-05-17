Services
Teodoso Almendarez
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Burkburnett - Teodoso Almendarez Sr., 101, of Burkburnett passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Rev. Joe Coombes officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

Teodoso was born on March 8, 1918 in Tampico, Mexico to the late Benjamin and Francisca (Amaro) Almendarez. He worked for many years as a Jeweler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Benita; sons Pedro and Jesse; grandsons Josue Almendarez and Jose M. Zaragoza; two great-grandchildren, Kiera Renesme Martinez, and Jose M. Zaragosa.

He is survived by daughters Delores Ortiz and husband Gael of Austin, Natividad Sandoval of Burkburnett, Juanita Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, Benita Hernandez and husband Erasmo of Burkburnett, Elisia Moore and husband Eddie of Suffolk, Virginia, Felicita Kent and husband Donald of Weller, and Raquel Zaragoza and husband Francisco of Burkburnett; sons Benjamin Almendarez of Elliott, Tiodoso Almendarez Jr. of Denver, Colorado, Jose Almendarez and wife Raquel of Devol, Oklahoma, Manuel Almendarez and wife Mary Alice of Burkburnett, and Juan Almendarez of Wichita Falls; forty five grandchildren; eighty four great-grandchildren; and sixteen great-great grandchildren.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Teodoso's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 17, 2019
