Teresa Byrne
Burkburnett - Teresa Morris Spruill Byrne, 67, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 12, 2019 after battling cancer.
Teresa was born on November 30, 1951 in Columbus, Texas to the late Noble and Kathryn Morris. She was a 1970 graduate of Burkburnett High School and in 1978, graduated from the Police Academy. Teresa worked as a dispatcher for the Burkburnett Police Department from 1974 until 1979, and as Sergeant at Iowa Park Police Department from 1982 until 1987. Teresa married James "Rick" Byrne, they would have celebrated 25 years of marriage on December 30th.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Rick Byrne; her brothers, Ty Morris and wife Sharon of Kemp, Texas, Terry Morris and wife Melinda of Burkburnett; her nieces and nephews, Tyler Davis, Mark Morris and wife Rachelle, and Amy McAfee and husband Kyle; her daughters, Christine McCarty and husband Michael, and Renee Byrne; granddaughters, Carlie Caruso and Destiny Robin; grandson, Cody James Robin; her step-grandchildren, Kendra and Senna McCarty; and brother-in-law, Tommy Byrne.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Rev. Duane Perkinson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019