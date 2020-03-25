|
Terrell Ray Goins
Burkburnett - Terrell Ray Goins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2020 in Burkburnett, Texas at the age of 73.
Terrell was born January 9, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Wendell and Dreda Goins. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1965 and Texas Tech University in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart Janice Cozby in 1968. He was manager of Preston Farms until their closure in 1990. Terrell devoted his life to ranching and farming. He supported many youth livestock programs and events. His children remember him as a loving, hard working father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Terrell loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed trout fishing in Red River, New Mexico with his family, Texas Tech football, and Friday night cookouts. Terrell lived his life to the fullest and often mentioned he had no regrets.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Goins; his children, Lori Stokes and husband Mike, and Lonny Goins and wife Bonnie; and sister, Wendlyn McNew all of Burkburnett, Texas. Terrell "Grandaddy" has four grandchildren, Malory and Alexandra Stokes and Meredith and Dawson Goins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Brenda Greenthaller.
A quiet service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 on the family farm officiated by Reverend Joe Coombes, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church of Burkburnett. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Memorials may be made to North Texas Rehabilitation Center, 1005 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302; or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020