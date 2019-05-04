|
Terry Dale Johnson
Archer City - Terry Dale Johnson, age 52, of Archer City, Texas passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst, Texas. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Terry was born July 19, 1966 in Viborg, South Dakota to Vernon Dale Johnson and LeeAnn Katherine Lucht. He graduated from Archer City High School in 1984.
Terry married Dorothy Schroeder on November 14, 1987 in Windthorst. Together they had two children, Tyler and Heather. Terry was the owner and operator of Johnson Siding for thirty years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Humpert Hollar Crew.
Terry enjoyed woodworking. He donated many of his creations to benefits, as well as shared them with his family and friends. His favorite pastime was hunting, especially his trips to Nebraska with his friends.
Survivors include son, Tyler Johnson and daughter, Heather Johnson both of Austin, Texas; mother of his children, Dorothy Johnson of Wichita Falls; mother, LeeAnn Herd and husband, James of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Dennis Johnson and wife, Leia of Three Rivers, Texas, and Robert Johnson and wife, Cyndi of Sunset, Texas; sister, Nicole German and husband, Greg of Browns Valley, Minnesota; step-brothers, Howard Pafford and wife, Donna of Pittsburg, Texas and Gary Pafford and wife, Ann of Collinsville, Texas; step-sister, Tammy Mays and husband, David of Olney, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Dale Johnson, and grandparents, Floyd and Luella Johnson, and Andrew and Viola Lucht.
Honorary pallbearers are Darin Wolf, David White, Wayne Lindemann, Doug Strange, Lamar Gilbert, Bill Wolf, Kenny Koch, Brent Streeks, Cooper Twyford, Kyle Colley, Cody Self, Humpert Hollar Crew, and the Nebraska hunting guys.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351, Humpert Hollar Crew, P.O. Box 784, Archer City, Texas 76351, St Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389, or Young County Warrior Ranch (a local non-profit organization that assists United States Wounded Veterans) C/O James Pippin, 434 Oak Street, Graham, Texas 76450.
Published in The Times Record News from May 4 to May 5, 2019