Thelma Louise Miller Butler
Wichita Falls - Thelma Louise Miller Butler, 97, lifelong resident of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Sharla Racioppa, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Thelma was born on July 19, 1921 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James Albert Miller and Mary Bell Allison Miller. She was the oldest of four children, and was like a little "mother hen" to her sister and two brothers all their life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Butler; her sister, Ruby Morgan; and brothers, Jessy Miller and Louis Miller.
Thelma never had any children of her own, but she looked after her nieces and nephews all her life. She is survived by her niece, Betty Koskol; her nephews, Jimmy Morgan, Jessie Miller, and Albert Miller; and her great-niece, Cindy Koskol.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 16, 2019