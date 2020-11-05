Thelma "Gwen" Owens
Wichita Falls - Thelma "Gwen" Owens, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on November 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held at Lunn's Colonial from 11:00 until 12:00 prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Gwen was born on August 20, 1927 in Mankins Texas, to Benjamin Lee and Helen Turner. She graduated from Burkburnett High School and was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. In 1972 Gwen moved from Burkburnett to Wichita Falls, where she resided for over forty years. She loved to travel with her husband Delmer, as well as play cards and bingo. She loved to watch her stories and Wheel of Fortune. She loved spending time with her friends and family.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years Delmer Ray Owens, her parents, her daughter Karen Kay Hickman and her grandson Shane Hayes, as well as her brother Benny Jack Turner and her sister Betty Jean Frields.
Gwen is survived by her daughter Deborah Diane Breeding of Wichita Falls and her son Gary Michael Metz, wife Terrie, of Crowley. She is also survived by her grandchildren who affectionately called her DoDo, James Metz, wife Militza, Gary R. Metz, wife Ashley, Michelle Green, husband Josh. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.