1/1
Theresa Jurgensen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Jurgensen

Wichita Falls - Theresa Adeline Jurgensen, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Wichita Falls with Pastor Rod Payne, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Theresa was born on December 26, 1927 to the late Carl and Rosetta (Hall) Greene in Quanah, Texas. She grew up in Wichita County and graduated from Wichita Falls High School. While working at Sheppard Air Force Base, she met the love of her life, Arthur Jurgensen. The couple married in 1946. They were members and raised their family in Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Theresa worked in the nursery and taught the Senior Adult Women's Sunday Class. She worked for several places as a bookkeeper and retired from a local Oil Company in Wichita Falls. Theresa was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club, she enjoyed crocheting, watching "Everybody Loves Raymond' and the services from First Baptist Church on television. Theresa loved family gatherings, and was proud of being 'Ninny" to the grandchildren. She will be missed by many family and friends.

Along with her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jurgensen (2005); two sons, John Jurgensen (2015) and James Jurgensen (2007); and a sister, Helen Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Keesee and husband, Tom and Carla Barnett; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Carlene Dipprey.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved