Theresa JurgensenWichita Falls - Theresa Adeline Jurgensen, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Wichita Falls with Pastor Rod Payne, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.Theresa was born on December 26, 1927 to the late Carl and Rosetta (Hall) Greene in Quanah, Texas. She grew up in Wichita County and graduated from Wichita Falls High School. While working at Sheppard Air Force Base, she met the love of her life, Arthur Jurgensen. The couple married in 1946. They were members and raised their family in Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Theresa worked in the nursery and taught the Senior Adult Women's Sunday Class. She worked for several places as a bookkeeper and retired from a local Oil Company in Wichita Falls. Theresa was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club, she enjoyed crocheting, watching "Everybody Loves Raymond' and the services from First Baptist Church on television. Theresa loved family gatherings, and was proud of being 'Ninny" to the grandchildren. She will be missed by many family and friends.Along with her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jurgensen (2005); two sons, John Jurgensen (2015) and James Jurgensen (2007); and a sister, Helen Smith.She is survived by two daughters, Judy Keesee and husband, Tom and Carla Barnett; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Carlene Dipprey.