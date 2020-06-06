Theresa Lynne Perkins
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Lynne Perkins

Wichita Falls - Theresa Lynne Perkins, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life to honor Theresa will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Brown, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Theresa was born on January 21, 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas to Charles Harrison and Sheryl Estes Harrison. She had a passion for taking care of others and worked as a caregiver for numerous years and loved volunteering her time taking care of animals. She had many hobbies and talents including making jewelry, collecting crystals, peacocks, and had a love for exotic animals, especially elephants. She loved spending time with her grandkids and having friends and family over for "porch talk".

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheryl Harrison; and her husband, Dwight Len Perkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Perkins Hart and husband Matthew; her grandchildren, Briley Wayne Banker, and Cash Len Hart; her father, Charles Harrison and wife Sue Ellen; her sister, Pamela Harrison; nephew, Jordan Harrison; her best friend, Shelly Chrismon; her loving extended family, the Hart family and the BNSF family; her loyal four legged companion, "Kourtney"; as well as numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Theresa to COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org)

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Thinking of you and your family. My heart is broken, she was a very sweet lady who loved her Briley and Cash with her whole heart.
Jamie Clark
Friend
June 6, 2020
Sister I miss you more than I could ever imagine. Please keep smiling down and sending signs. Love you so much. Pamela
Pamela Harrison
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved