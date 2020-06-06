Theresa Lynne Perkins
Wichita Falls - Theresa Lynne Perkins, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A Celebration of Life to honor Theresa will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Brown, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Theresa was born on January 21, 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas to Charles Harrison and Sheryl Estes Harrison. She had a passion for taking care of others and worked as a caregiver for numerous years and loved volunteering her time taking care of animals. She had many hobbies and talents including making jewelry, collecting crystals, peacocks, and had a love for exotic animals, especially elephants. She loved spending time with her grandkids and having friends and family over for "porch talk".
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheryl Harrison; and her husband, Dwight Len Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Perkins Hart and husband Matthew; her grandchildren, Briley Wayne Banker, and Cash Len Hart; her father, Charles Harrison and wife Sue Ellen; her sister, Pamela Harrison; nephew, Jordan Harrison; her best friend, Shelly Chrismon; her loving extended family, the Hart family and the BNSF family; her loyal four legged companion, "Kourtney"; as well as numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Theresa to COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org)
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.