Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Therese Morath
Wichita Falls - Therese B. Morath, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Therese was born on June 6, 1930 in Windthorst to the late Frank and Petronilla (Brenneis) Veitenheimer. She grew up on the family farm surrounded by a large German Catholic family. She and Robert Frank Morath were married on September 1, 1948 in her hometown, and moved to Wichita Falls. The couple were married for 64 years until his passing in 2012. Therese was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 70 year where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Alter Society, and Jubilee Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Helen Herring and Rosalie King, and brother Oscar Veitenheimer.

Therese is survived by children Ronald Morath and wife Richalene, Charles Morath and friend Peggy, Nelda Schreiber and husband David, Patricia Sosebee and husband Mike, Daniel Morath and wife Teresa, Susan Cummings and husband Tim, Michael Morath and wife Khristi, Marsha Anderle and husband Jerry, and Mary Wolf and husband Gary; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister Margaret Beaman; and brothers Ralph Veitenheimer and Walter Veitenheimer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Therese's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -