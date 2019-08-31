Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Midland, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therma Defer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therma Lee Defer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therma Lee Defer Obituary
Therma Lee Defer

Midland - Therma Lee Defer, has gone to be with God and her beloved husband, Emmett (chief Defer) on Friday, August 30, 2019. The family will receive friends on from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. There will be a graveside service held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Therma was the oldest girl of eight children and a devout member of the Church of Christ. Therma loved and touched the lives of many children in her life through church, scouts and sports. She leaves good memories and a void in the lives of many.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Morris, her mother, Stelia Morris; three brothers, T.T. Morris, Troy Morris and Charles Darel Morris.

Therma is survived by, one brother, Pee Wee Morris; three sisters, Carol Thames, Shirley Gilbreath and Katy Blouvelt; two sons, Ray Defer and Robert Defer; daughter-in-law, Cindey Defer; three grandsons, three great grandsons, three great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now