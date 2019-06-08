Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Petrolia United Methodist Church
Thomas Crowder


1931 - 2019 Obituary
Thomas Crowder Obituary
Thomas Crowder

Henrietta - Thomas Bertram Crowder, Sr., 87, of Trinity, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be at the Petrolia, Texas United Methodist Church 10 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 with Rev. Ryan Elms, officiating. Military and Masonic graveside rites will follow at the Petrolia, Texas cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Henrietta, TX.

Thomas was born on December 23, 1931 in Port Arthur, TX to Theodore and Clara (Smallwood) Crowder. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1972 and was a Vietnam Veteran. After retirement from the Air Force he owned an electronic repair business and later became a local pastor for the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Petrolia United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #454. He enjoyed restoring old cars and collecting and repairing clocks as well as traveling. He traveled the world in the service for his country and traveled the U.S. for pleasure.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Tolbert, Rodney, C.W., James and Ralph Crowder; four stepchildren, Betsy Kidd, Chet May, Benny Frazier, Janet Monaghan and a previous wife, Ona Crowder.

He is survived by a devoted wife, Tommie Crowder; Son, Bert Crowder and wife Bonny; two daughters, Star Lucero and Mary Freeman; stepchildren, Catherine Blanchard and husband Waldo, David Collins and Bubba Collins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Petrolia United Methodist Church, 108 Reed St., Petrolia, TX 76377.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on June 8, 2019
