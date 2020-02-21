|
|
Thomas Elroy Simpson
Wichita Falls - Thomas Elroy Simpson
Graveside services for Tom Simpson, 83, Wichita Falls, TX will be held at Walters Cemetery in Walters, OK, Tuesday, February 25, at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson will officiate. Viewing is Monday evening from 6:00-7:30 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Thomas Elroy Simpson was born to Hubert T. Simpson and Frances Ellen (Reece) Simpson on August 27, 1936 at Walters, OK and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on February 20, 2020.
Tom grew up in Walters and Temple, OK graduating from Temple High School in 1954. While in school Tom participated in football and FFA. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in the US Navy. In 1964 he earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and was commissioned as an officer. He was awarded a Bronze Star medal with Valor and served many tours in Vietnam. His final tour was as Executive Officer of the USS Henderson, from which he retired from active duty in 1976. Upon retirement from the military Tom settled in Orange County, CA and pursued a career in Real Estate. He was the managing broker at Benedictus Realty and invested in real estate property. Tom moved to Wichita Falls in 1989 where he purchased SACO Self Storage and operated it for the next 25 years.
Tom married Rita Gail Jones Taylor on May 29, 2004 in Wichita Falls. Together they enjoyed many years of snow-skiing, travelling, and duplicate bridge. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls. Tom also was an avid deep-sea fisherman and member of Military Officers Association of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Frances; and 4 brothers, Kenneth Simpson, Donald Simpson, Scottie Simpson and Sharrod Tabbytite; and daughter Cynthia Ann Sylvester Amey.
Survivors include his wife Gail of Wichita Falls; 3 sons, Michael Simpson of Las Vegas, NV, Dennis Simpson and wife Carrie of Burkburnett, TX and Byron Simpson of Oklahoma City, OK; 2 sisters Melba Foster and husband Chuck of Colorado Springs, CO and Brenda Tabbytite of Tulsa, OK; 6 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020