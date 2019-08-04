Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Thomas Franklin "Tom" Jenkins III


1957 - 2019
Thomas Franklin "Tom" Jenkins III Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Franklin Jenkins III

Wichita Falls, Texas - Thomas "Tom" Franklin Jenkins III, 62 of Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. A Private service was held earlier by the family..

Tom was born on July 8, 1957 in Wichita Falls to Rosemary "Hinnant" Jenkins and Thomas Franklin Jenkins Jr. Tom was a graduate of Rider High School in 1976. He was a graduate of MSU with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree in 1980.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary "Hinnant" Jenkins. Tom is survived by his father Thomas "Tommy" Jenkins Jr. of Wichita Falls; his son, Brandon Jenkins and wife Leslie and children, Riley, Parker and Emmy of Bartonville TX; his daughter Julie "Jenkins" Ritchie and husband Chris and their children, Taryn and Henry of Double Oak TX; his sister Sara Rugeley and husband Phil of Wichita Falls; his sister Candy Havens and husband Mark of Wichita Falls.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 4, 2019
Download Now