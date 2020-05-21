|
|
Thomas Gray
Conyers - Thomas Lynn Gray was born December 17, 1964 at Sheppard Air Force Base to Theodore C. and Virgie L. Gray.
Thomas confessed his life to Christ and served well at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at a young age.
He graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 1983. He furthered his education at Texas State Technical College, where he received an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. Pursuing his career, he went to work for Pactiv Corp in Temple, Texas for 20 years, later transferring to Worthington, Ohio. Later Thomas decided to make Conyers, Georgia his home and continued to work for 15 more years at Pactiv Corp, he was a very hard worker.
He was devoted to Joel Osteen ministry, as he was striving to get closer to God. His passions include sports, especially his favorite team; Dallas Cowboys and he enjoyed grilling, electrical gadgets and home sound systems.
Thomas entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2020 in Conyers, Georgia.
Thomas is preceded in death by his father Theodore C. Gray, Sr. and Christopher Rivers, Jr.
He is survived by his mother Virgie Loretta Gray, his siblings; Kelly D. Gray (Regina), of Crowley,TX; Sherrie D. Gray (Andrea) of Hyattsville, MD and Theodore C. Gray(Virginia) of Waxahachie, Texas; (Special Friend) Sherneatha Youngblood of Lutz, Florida and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Services: 11 AM Friday, May 22 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Pastor Carl Harris, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from May 21 to May 22, 2020