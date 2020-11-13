1/
Thomas H. Marrelli Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Marrelli III

Tom to those who knew him, peacefully left this earth November 11, 2020 truly celebrating Veterans Day and meeting up with all his comrades and friends that went before him.

He was a dedicated Army Veteran, Life Member of Burkburnett Post 10455, Member of DAV, Life Member of the National Home for Children,

Member of the Shrine, Masonic Lodge and Quartermaster for District 15 VFW - 15 years. He lived his life as he served his Military career direct, upfront and to the point.

To all that knew the journey with "The Knee", it was finally at a good end, with positive goals, however, COVID decided to throw him a curve ball at the last minute.

Survivors include wife of 29 years, Mother, 2 brothers and sister in Buffalo New York.

Donation and memorials can be made in his name to the VFW Foundation - Department of Texas VFW.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved