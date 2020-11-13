Thomas H. Marrelli III
Tom to those who knew him, peacefully left this earth November 11, 2020 truly celebrating Veterans Day and meeting up with all his comrades and friends that went before him.
He was a dedicated Army Veteran, Life Member of Burkburnett Post 10455, Member of DAV
, Life Member of the National Home for Children,
Member of the Shrine, Masonic Lodge and Quartermaster for District 15 VFW - 15 years. He lived his life as he served his Military career direct, upfront and to the point.
To all that knew the journey with "The Knee", it was finally at a good end, with positive goals, however, COVID decided to throw him a curve ball at the last minute.
Survivors include wife of 29 years, Mother, 2 brothers and sister in Buffalo New York.
Donation and memorials can be made in his name to the VFW Foundation - Department of Texas VFW.