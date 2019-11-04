|
Thomas Jackson
Burkburnett - Thomas Elwin Jackson, 82, of Burkburnett, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Pate, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late Sherwood and Zelma (Harrington) Jackson, Thomas was born on May 8, 1937 in Rockville, Connecticut. On February 13, 1958, he married Carol Loucks in Vernon, Texas. Thomas loved the outdoors and fishing, and will lovingly be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor He was a devoted husband and father, cared for and loved by all who met him.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Jackson of Burkburnett; his sons, Bobby Joe Jackson, Thomas Michael Jackson, and Patrick Lynn Jackson all of Burkburnett; his daughter, Sheryl Gallegos and husband Steve of Ellicott, Colorado; his brothers, Robert Jackson, Johnny Jackson, and Joe Jackson and wife Kathy all of Norwich, Connecticut; his sisters, Virginia Desnoyers, Sharon Savignac both of Norwich, Connecticut, and Edyth Savignac of Lisbon, Connecticut; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019