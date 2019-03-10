|
|
Thomas "TL" L. Cook
Wichita Falls, TX
Thomas "TL" L. Cook, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Lunn's. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Rick Allen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Eula Lee (Bryant) and Desler Everett Cook, TL was born on September 25, 1931, in Nevada, Texas. TL proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He married Anna Jean Walthall on March 14, 1959. TL retired from Texas Department of Highways & Public Transportation in 1990. He was a member of WAC Baptist Mens Disaster Unit. TL was a blood donor, donating over 20 gallons. He never hesitated or flinched, going whenever asked. TL was an avid bike rider. He rode in many area bike rides, even riding Hotter than Hell rides. It was not unusual for TL to win first for his age bracket. He finally retired his riding at age 70.
Along with his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death in 2016, by his wife, Anna Jean Cook; brothers, James Howard Cook, Jessie Everett Cook and Verdie Bryant Cook.
TL is survived by his sons, Dessler Dion Cook and wife, Lynn of Dean; and Timothy Cook and wife, Charlotte of Iowa Park; daughter, Shaundra Collins and husband, Eddie of Whitehouse; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two under construction.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310. Also, consider donating blood to American Red Cross.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019