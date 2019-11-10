|
Thomas Saunders
Wichita Falls - Thomas Lee Saunders, 85, went to his heavenly home on November 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas Lee was born on October 7, 1934, in Wichita Falls to Rodney Saunders and Evelyn Campbell Saunders, one of three sons. He married the love of his life Joquita on January 9, 1959, in Wichita Falls, and to this union were born two daughters, Lori and Lacy. Thomas Lee learned the family business from his father beginning at age 16, graduated from Wichita Falls High School, and carried the tradition of Saunders Body Shop until his retirement in 2000. As a young man he served proudly in the United States Army.
His mother and father were two of the original members of Central Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. While Thomas was a young boy, he gave his heart to the Lord at age seven. He was a member and Deacon at Central Baptist Church in Wichita Falls for many years, and later on at First Baptist Church in Byers, Texas. His life exemplified that of a strong, faithful Christian; he was trustworthy, kind, and demonstrated a level of integrity that is rare. He gave of himself in the work of his church. He shared his beautiful bass voice in song, served wherever needed, and enjoyed visiting with others and sharing God's love.
Thomas Lee loved and served His Lord, and he cherished and provided for his family equally. He lovingly cared for his wife during illness and never left her side, saying, "That's my job." As a father, he set a powerful Christian example, and was a devoted PaPa to his three grandchildren. He left a legacy of love and respect.
Those preceding him in death are his wife and two brothers, Pete and Bob Saunders.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his daughters Lori Case and husband Mike Case, and Lacy Baker and husband Mark Baker; grandchildren Casey Case and wife Maranda, Bayli Billings and husband Matt, and Caleb Baker; and one great granddaughter Madison Case.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Mausoleum Chapel, followed with interment at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. A visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, November 12th, from 5-7 PM.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Byers, Texas.
