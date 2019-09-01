|
Thomas (Tom) William Cates
Fredericksburg - Thomas (Tom) William Cates, of Fredericksburg, TX, died on August 24, 2019, following an 18-month battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Tom was born July 15, 1961, in Abilene, TX, and at the time of his passing was 58 years old. Tom graduated from S.H. Rider High School (1979) and Midwestern State University (1993), both in Wichita Falls, TX.
Tom married the love of his life, Erin Burns Cates, on January 17, 1998. Together, they had two sons, Ryan Cates, of Portland, TX, and Travis Cates, of Fredericksburg, TX, who all survive him. He is also survived by his mother, Sarah Cates of Wichita Falls, TX; brother Hal Cates of San Diego, CA; favorite sister-in-law, Stephanie Wiley and her husband Darryl of New Braunfels, TX; nieces that he loved like daughters, Ashley (Alex) Jones of Ft. Benning, GA, and Brooke Wiley (Justin Moncus) of Portland, TX; great niece Addison Wiley of Portland, TX; mother-in-law Ann Powell and father-in-law, Steve Burns both of Fredericksburg, TX. The number of extended family (both by blood and by marriage), friends, and supporters are too many to list individually. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Jim Cates.
Tom never met a stranger! He had a huge personality and presence with a great love of people. Tom was truly larger than life. He made every activity, trip, vacation, and adventure more fun. Tom worked as a residential and commercial property tax appraiser for twenty years, but his true passion was coaching and volunteering with youth sports. He began coaching his boys when they were young including soccer, basketball, baseball and football. Tom was an involved member and former vice president of the Fredericksburg Billie Boosters (athletic boosters for FISD) and served as the president and vice president of the Fredericksburg Little League. During the many years he coached, he developed relationships with so many of kids and their families, and continued to support each of them as they progressed through school. . .some even in college. Tom was known for his love of all things "Battlin' Billies". . . especially Billies football! He could often be found as a spectator cheering on the Billie girls at volleyball and softball games, and he definitely wouldn't miss a Billies football game (or cooking up his famous wings at the concession stand)! In his youth, Tom was an active participant in Boy Scouts of America, earning Scouting's highest honors of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow.
Although Tom left this earth far too young, he will be remembered for the impact that he had on so many people's lives. Anyone who knew him was richer because of him.
To honor Tom's wishes, family and friends will host a celebration of life "tailgate party" on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (come and go) at Texas Wine Country Jellystone Park-Resort, 10618 US 290, Fredericksburg, TX.
Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg Billie Boosters (PO Box 2135 Fredericksburg, TX 78624), Peterson Hospice (petersonhealth.com), or the charitable organization of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 1, 2019