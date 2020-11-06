Thompson Bailey Longest
Wichita Falls - Thompson Bailey Longest, 88, of Wichita Falls left this world to meet our Heavenly Father on November 4, 2020.
The funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Dennis Cady, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Thompson was born on September 4, 1932 to the late Thompson and Alice Ora (Bailey) Longest in Ryan Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma A&M and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry. Thompson proudly served in the United States Army in the Army Signal Corp. While stationed at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, he met the love of his life Lois Constance Ball on a blind date. The couple married on October 4, 1954 and they spent 66 years together. After two years of service, he left the Army with the rank of First Lieutenant. He was a master plumber, landlord, entrepreneur and philanthropist. While serving in the Army, Thompson he started taking care of many of the orphanages and continued throughout the years. Being a devout Baptist all his life, he continued his generosity with supporting numerous Christian Schools. At the young age of 8, Thompson began his entrepreneurship selling Nehi soda bottles from a roadside stand and helping his father in construction, plumbing and building windmills. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Along with his parents, Thompson was preceded in death by a son Christopher Longest; and a sister Anna Lou Chedester.
He is survived by his wife Lois Longest; son Joel Longest and wife, Tina; daughter Evelyn Leach and husband Dean; grandson Austin Longest; and a close family friend Cas Salkowski.
The family suggests memorials may be made to a Christian Organization of their choice.
